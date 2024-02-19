QMA's Al Yafei Clinches Win At UAE Rotax Max Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Faesal Al Yafei of Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA) secured a victory in the DD2 Masters category at the UAE Rotax Max Challenge 2023/24 Round 6.2 at the Yas Marina Circuit, yesterday.

This achievement follows the success of the Qatari team, which also includes Saif Al Obaidli, Bader Al Sulaiti, Taha Hassiba, Tamim Hassiba and Ahmed Jawed, in the earlier rounds of the highly competitive karting series in which they secured multiple podium spots.

The QMA team will next take part in Rounds 7.1 and 7.2, scheduled to take place at Al Ain Raceway in the United Arab Emirates on March 2-3.