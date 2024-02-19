DBWC hosts 'Start-up from Inception to Operation' training to promote financial skills & foster professional growth among members

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, February 18, 2024



Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) recently conducted a dynamic half-day session entitled "Start-up: From Inception to Operation" as part of its Finance Accelerator Programme. Led by renowned finance expert Edmond Schakal, the session focused on enhancing financial literacy skills among participants, with active involvement from 15 Council member.

In line with DBWC's commitment to empowering its members, the session aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in today's competitive landscape. By leveraging professional expertise, attendees were prepared to execute their work with exceptional efficiency and proficiency.

The comprehensive session covered a wide range of topics, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy in various aspects of business operations. From transforming ideas into viable products to conducting market analysis and assembling effective teams, participants gained valuable insights into key areas such as legal structures, procedures, and business planning. Furthermore, the session explored the latest advancements in financial technology and provided guidance on securing investors and implementing best practices.

Established in 2002 under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, DBWC remains committed to supporting the personal and professional development of businesswomen in Dubai. Through initiatives like the Finance Accelerator Programme, DBWC aims to enhance members' capabilities and skills, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate today's challenges and thrive in the competitive job market.

By focusing on enhancing financial literacy and providing practical training, DBWC continues to empower women in business and contribute to Dubai's dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.





