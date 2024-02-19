Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Scheme Legally Effective

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Further to its announcement on 16 February 2024, Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) ("Symbio") is pleased to announce that an office copy of orders made by the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") approving the scheme of arrangement under which Aussie Broadband Limited ("ABB") will acquire 100% of the issued shares in Symbio has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to section 411(10) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

An office copy of the Court orders lodged with ASIC is annexed to this announcement*.

The Scheme is now legally effective and it is expected that trading in Symbio's shares will be suspended from close of trading today.

On the Implementation Date (28 February 2024), Symbio Shareholders will:

- receive the Scheme Consideration to which they are entitled, in accordance with their Election (if a valid Election was made) and subject to the Scaleback Arrangements (for Symbio Shareholders other than Foreign Scheme Shareholders and Small Holders), for each Symbio Share they hold on the Scheme Record Date (5:00pm (Sydney time) on 21 February 2024);

and

- be paid the Agreed Dividend for each Symbio Share they hold on the Agreed Dividend Record Date (5:00pm (Sydney time) today).

Further Information

If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please visit the Scheme website at:

or contact the Shareholder Information Line on 1300 847 879 (within Australia) or +61 1300 847 879 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 8.30am and 5.30pm (Sydney time).

*To view the Court orders lodged with ASIC , please visit:





Symbio Holdings Limited

(ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">Miki Kando Executive Assistant to CEO and CTO Phone: +61-422-832-852 Email: ...al Michelle Loh Cannings Strategic Communications T: +61 497 834 937 E: ...