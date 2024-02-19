WSO2 Announces WSO2Con 2024 Global User Conference and Code Challenge

(MENAFN- Procre8)

Dubai, UAE, February 2024 – WSO2 today announced the return of WSO2Con, its global user conference. WSO2Con 2024 will bring together three days of keynotes, guest presentations, technical sessions, and tutorials aimed at helping enterprise software development teams to simplify their creation of digital experiences. WSO2 will also reveal the winners of the WSO2 Code Challenge, including the grand prize recipient of a Tesla Cybertruck. WSO2Con 2024 will run May 7-9, 2024 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.



WSO2Con 2024: Accelerating the Innovation of Digital Experiences

Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s cloud native software as a service (SaaS) offerings and open-source software to drive their digital transformation—executing 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities each year.



Sessions at WSO2Con 2024 will help WSO2 users to accelerate their delivery of secure and innovative digital services by capitalizing on artificial intelligence (AI), Kubernetes, internal developer platform (IDP) technology, and other key advances in application development, API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM). Additionally, Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO; Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2 CTO; and other technical experts will introduce the concept of “platformless” and discuss associated best practices. Providing an alternative to traditional IDPs, platformless deployments hide the complexity of platforms. So, developers can focus on coding, building, and deploying digital services and applications, speeding up time to market.



Registration for WSO2Con 2024 is now open, and attendees who sign up by April 5, 2024 can take advantage of early bird pricing. To register and learn more, visit



WSO2 Code Challenge: Use IDP SaaS to Deliver Production-Ready App

The WSO2 Code Challenge is now open. To participate, developers need to submit a production-ready application that has been built in any language and deployed on Choreo, WSO2’s IDP software as a service (SaaS). Every eligible app wins an entry in the draw for prizes, which include a Tesla Cybertruck or $100,000 for the grand prize and 10 MacBook Pro computers. Participants can get more entries by adding more features, such as databases, manual or scheduled jobs, internal and external APIs, multiple projects, customer IAM (CIAM) using Asgardeo, or backend logic or APIs implemented using the Ballerina language.





