5 Ways Being Kind Is Good for Your Health and Well-Being

(MENAFN- IPN) Abu Dhabi 360

Practicing kindness towards others (and yourself) has been linked to improved stress management, better heart health, and even longevity.

While it's commonly understood that showing kindness can evoke positive emotions, scientific research underscores its profound impact on long-term health and well-being.

“Small acts of kindness are an essential and often overlooked component of health,” says, Dr. Haseeb Rohilla, MBBS, DCP, MPH, FRCPsych, Specialist Psychiatrist and Medical Director at Priory Wellbeing Centre Abu Dhabi.

As we reflect on the significance of kindness, it's crucial to ponder what it truly means to be kind and why it holds such importance in our lives.

1. Kindness Eases Stress

Short bursts of stress aren’t bad — your body is primed for them (such as when you’re working on a tight deadline or running to catch a bus you’re late for). However, chronic stress can increase the risk of several health problems, including anxiety, depression, heart disease, sleep problems, and cognitive dysfunction, among other effects. One way to ease those feelings of angst? Kindness.

“On an individual level, kindness buffers stress,” Dr. Rohilla says. “It lowers cortisol and blood pressure, reduces pain, anxiety, depression, and boosts our immune system.” Ultimately, Dr. Rohilla notes that kindness can be used as a tool to manage stress alongside other common practices, such as meditation, exercise, and therapy.

2. Kindness Supports Mental Health

Being good to others can go a long way in supporting your own mental health — and so can directing that kindness toward yourself. Dr. Rohilla finds that practicing meditation which promotes positivity and kindness for yourself and others (rather than anger or self-loathing) is effective in treating depression and social anxiety alone or when included in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), a standard-of-care treatment.

Kindness also triggers the release of two crucial chemicals in our brain: serotonin and oxytocin. Oxytocin fosters feelings of intimacy and closeness with others, while serotonin regulates mood, happiness, and overall well-being. When these feel-good chemicals flood our body, they provide a temporary high, helping to mitigate the negative effects of stress.

3. Kindness Boosts Heart Health

Those who have psychological well-being — defined as having purpose in life, optimism, and happiness — have a lower likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, research suggests. And practicing kindness (alongside things like identifying personal strengths and recalling positive life experiences) is a measure of this type of well-being.

Having a positive outlook, influenced by kindness, can foster healthy habits, reduce the impact of stress, and enhance metabolic health, all of which contribute to heart health. However, Dr. Rohilla underscores the importance of consistent kindness, stating, “One act of kindness isn’t sufficient. Humans thrive with daily doses of social support. I wish I could prescribe daily acts of kindness for all my patients.”

4. Kindness Sparks Happiness

Being kind — and recognising when you are acting kind — may increase your happiness. Past research has found that when participants kept track of their own kind behavior toward other people and counted the number of kind acts they did each day for a week, reported feeling happier compared with a control group who didn’t track their kindness.

Keeping track can help you in another way: More recent research found that people who performed kindness activities for seven days — whether targeted toward friends and family, strangers, or themselves — reported a boost in happiness. And the kinder they were (measured in terms of the more acts of kindness performed), the happier they were.

5. Kindness Lengthens Life

Genetics have a part to play in life expectancy, but environmental factors can also influence whether we live a long and healthy life. We know that eating a healthy diet and exercising are sensible ways to protect our physical health, but did you know that being kind might boost your time on the planet too?

Research suggests that kindness may have profound effects on longevity, influencing both lifespan and healthspan—the number of years lived in good health, says Dr. Rohilla. “People with a sense of purpose are more likely to live longer and have significantly lower the risk of heart disease, strokes, and dementia,” he says.

Download the Abu Dhabi 360 app for more guides and resources on achieving long-term wellness.







MENAFN19022024005103011615ID1107869671