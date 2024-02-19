K11 ARTUS Plays Host To Chow Yiu Fai As Its Fifth Artist In Residence

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2024 - K11 ARTUS, through its programme, Artist In Residence, is welcoming talented creatives to its residential home to inspire new and inventive works of art.





Chow Yiu Fai at K11 ARTUS

During the programme, each unique artist will draw inspiration from the thoughtfully curated and specially designed artisanal residence, and produce a work of art that is reflective of their immersive experience and interactions at the property.



Following the success of the first cohort, which includes Filmmaker Man Lim Chung, Writer & Illustrator Sophia Hotung, Figurative Portrait Artist Brendan Fitzpatrick and Conductor Wilson Ng, the Artisanal Home is proud to introduce the latest Artist In Residence, Lyricist & Scholar Chow Yiu Fai.



Born in Hong Kong, Chow is currently a Professor at the Department of Humanities and Creative Writing of Hong Kong Baptist University. Chow is also an award-winning writer. He released his first lyrics in 1989. Since then he has penned more than 1,000 lyrical works for a diversity of pop artists in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. In 2023, he became the first lyricist to win the Taiwanese Golden Song Award with Cantonese work ' Homo Sapiens' for Eason Chan.



Inspired by his residency at K11 ARTUS, the Hong Kong based lyricist and scholar created a digital poetry book - '11 pm, Where Are You?' , consisting of 11 stories and soundtracks (in partnership with music maker hirsk), recording 11 precious trajectories evoked at 11 pm on 11 evenings.



According to Chow, "I decided to record where I was at 11 pm, the trajectory of my homecoming, and all the things that happened to me during that day. Thus, the 11 pieces of words. And I thought of music – I have been writing lyrics for decades. My homecoming should be accompanied by music. I invited Khris Nung (hirsk), and together we created 11 soundtracks with his music and my vocal rendition: this may be how homecoming sounds like." K11 ARTUS is delighted to collaborate with Chow on this exciting project.



The digital poetry book '11 pm, Where Are You?' and the soundtracks are now available via and all major streaming platforms.



More information about the Artist In Residence programme is available on the same website link above.





