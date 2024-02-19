(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts Up To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest in-depth research study now available highlights the robust expansion of the Singapore Data Center Market, with noteworthy projections and trend analyses set to shape the landscape through to 2029. The Singapore market is on an upward trajectory, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.04% that underlines the increasing demand for data management solutions in the region.

Market Expansion Driven by Advanced Infrastructure

With IT load capacity expected to soar to 1,016 MW, raised floor space forecasted at 3.3 million sq. ft, and installed racks presumed to reach 165,468 by 2029, the Singapore data center market is bracing for substantive development. Contributing to this growth is West Singapore, predicted to anchor a large number of racks in response to burgeoning demand.

Tier Segmentation Signifies Market Evolution

At the forefront of the market segmentation are Tier 3 and Tier 4 data centers. While Tier 3 remains dominant with a market share anticipated to be 71.5% in 2023, the advent of cutting-edge Tier 4 data centers is expected to recalibrate this hold by 2029. Even with this evolution, the demand for Tier 3 facilities continues, in part, due to significant infrastructure projects by prominent companies, including STT GDC Pte. Ltd., which is planning to introduce a remarkable 33 MW capacity data center within the forecast period.

Future Focused on Energy Efficiency and Green Tech

Singapore Data Center Market's Commitment to Sustainability

The Singapore Data Center Market is not just growing in size but also in sustainability. With data centers accounting for an estimated 7% of Singapore's total electricity, there's a concerted drive towards greener operations. Modern infrastructure integrations and innovative cooling techniques such as district cooling systems are set to play pivotal roles in this shift. Furthermore, Tier 4-certified facilities are expected to contribute significantly to such sustainability efforts given their inherent design to support more efficient operations.



Increasing Implementation of Energy-Efficient Solutions

Investment in Eco-Friendly Data Processing Facilities Adoption of Green Power Sources and Cooling Techniques

A Competitive Landscape with Substantial Market Players

The competitive field of the Singapore Data Center Market is illustrated by a moderate consolidation in which the top five entities hold a combined market share of 46.09%. Market leadership is reflected in the activities of pivotal firms that are advancing the industry through innovation and expansion, encompassing acclaimed brands such as Equinix, Inc. and AirTrunk Operating Pty. Ltd.

As data centers continue to be critical nodes in the global information infrastructure, the Singapore market's robust growth and emphasis on environmentally conscious data management serve as a beacon guiding industry standards and operational excellence.

