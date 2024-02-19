MATSUKO And Telefónica Announce Holographic Meetings Leveraging Telefónica's 5G & Edge And NVIDIA Maxine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MATSUKO and Telefónica today announced the launch of a spatial computing experience of holographic meetings, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, which will enable creators to connect and collaborate seamlessly as holograms in real time. With just their smartphone camera, people can enter holographic meetings as real themselves in 3D and share their 3D creations and thus, enjoy a new and immersive way of communication.Spatial computing is taking over in 2024. MATSUKO and Telefónica have achieved a major breakthrough by enabling everyone to enjoy real presence during 3D meetings. With a patent on single-camera holographic communication, MATSUKO is also unveiling its product for Apple Vision Pro users, who have the option to preorder now.The experience, which will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, will allow users to generate their own holograms using only their smartphone cameras, as well as stream high-resolution 3D objects and scenes using 5G and Edge technology.The technology will leverage the NVIDIA Maxine AI developer platform, to create realistic eye contact and facial expressions, enhancing the sense of presence and immersion. Users will be able to interact with their colleagues and their 3D projects holographically, as if they were in the same physical space, without any delays, misunderstandings, or 2D limitations.Maria Vircikova, CEO of MATSUKO, said:“It fills me with joy to see users marvel at the feeling of presence, the eye contact, and the full spectrum of emotions they discover with holographic presence. I am also honored to share that we achieved this in collaboration with Telefónica, the leader in telecommunication, and NVIDIA, one of the world's top technology companies.”David Moro, Head of service platforms & Voice core network at Telefónica, said:“With our 5G and Edge technology, we are enabling a new level of connectivity and performance for holographic meetings, which will transform the way creators communicate and collaborate.”Chris Penrose, Global Head of Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA, said:“Holographic meetings represent the future of collaborative experiences. By leveraging the NVIDIA Maxine developer platform, MATSUKO's new spatial computing experience helps users better maintain eye contact and see accurate facial expressions - both of which are essential for effective communication and emotional connection.”Holographic meetings are the future of communication and creation. MATSUKO and Telefónica are inviting everyone to be among the first to experience them.Everybody is invited to attend the Mobile World Congress 2024 session“Holographic meetings for the people: The next-gen solution powered by Telefónica's 5G and Edge network and MATSUKO” at the Agora space at Telefónica's booth on Tuesday, February 27, from 12:00 P.M. - 12:45 P.M.Invited business partners will be able to experience the app during the MWC.Starting today, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest users can pre-order the Holographic Presence platform at .About MATSUKOMATSUKO is the world's first spatial computing holographic app that transforms the way people communicate and collaborate remotely. Using a single camera patented technology, MATSUKO streams realistic 3D holograms of you and others in real-time, creating a sense of presence and connection that is unmatched by any other solution. MATSUKO is the winner of the SXSW 2022 Pitch and the chosen holographic solution for 5G by leading telcos. To experience the future of communication, visit .About TelefónicaTelefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and businesses. It is present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 384 million customers. Telefónica is a fully private company whose shares are listed on the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges.

