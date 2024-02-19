(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Triumph by foundit Unveils Opportunities for Diverse and Inclusive Hiring in Singapore The three-day virtual career fair, which aims to facilitate D&I hiring, will take place from March 5 to 7, 2024



SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), a leading talent platform, today announced the launch of Triumph 2024, a diversity and inclusion virtual career fair in Singapore. Building on the success of its previous editions in India, the event aims to promote and enable diversity in recruitment, hosting hundreds of job opportunities for diverse workforce. This three-day virtual career fair will connect job seekers with leading organizations across several functions and industries. The event is scheduled to happen from March 5 to 7 this year, and it is targeted at curating a large D&I pool that serves as a platform for employers to network with diverse talent.

Triumph 2024 is a multi-faceted event that aims to empower job seekers by focusing on hiring talent for high-demand job functions in the IT, Banking & Financial Services, Finance & Accounting, Customer Service, Tech, Sales, and HR & Admin sectors. It will bring together diverse communities, opening doors to unique career paths, breaking barriers, and contributing to creating inclusive workplaces through captivating speaker sessions, webinars, , pre-placement talks, and enlightening knowledge sessions. The three-day event has specific themes for both job seekers and organisations. The various themes include women in leadership, diversity from an organization's lens, and hearing it from the industry experts towards inclusion at the workplace and building networks. Furthermore, distinguished guest speakers

will also be sharing their insights and expertise across segments.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, expressed his pride in launching Triumph SEA, stating,

"Leading the introduction of Triumph 2024 into the SEA market, I'm thrilled to share our firm commitment to reshaping the employment landscape. Diversity is at the core of innovation, and at foundit, we are dedicated to creating a fair and inclusive professional environment. Triumph 2024, our three-day career fair, embodies this commitment by providing tailored opportunities for women and candidates with disabilities. It goes beyond connecting job seekers with forward-thinking employers; it's about forging pathways to fulfilling careers and fostering genuinely inclusive workplaces. With strong support from our partners and communities, we're set to make a positive impact and bridge employment gaps."

Building a diverse workforce is a significant part of any organization today. Following the rebranding from Monster to foundit, the company's key focus has been building a broader talent base across multiple geographies. Given foundit's unparalleled reach in SEA, foundit aspires

to attract over 50K registrations,

and foster engagement with around 2.4 million existing women profiles . The highlight of conducting Triumph in Singapore is to ensure more women participate and be a part of the workforce. In the dynamic job market of 2023, there has been a noteworthy 25% surge in job opportunities specifically for individuals within the diverse talent pool, reflecting a positive shift towards greater inclusivity and recognition of the unique skills and perspectives that diverse candidates bring to the workforce. In Singapore, many factors, ranging from social standards to underlying economic conditions, influence women's access to employment and economic opportunities. To increase the employment rate of women, the Singapore government has already started initiatives and programs focused on nurturing and supporting women's talent. Be it the creation of an entrepreneur network, mentorship programs, or women returning to work initiatives, it's necessary to welcome women's empowerment and embrace equity in the workforce. The 25% increase reflects a proactive effort by organisations to tap into a broader talent pool, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to individuals from various demographic and cultural backgrounds.

The last edition of Triumph in India in 2023 garnered immense success, with nearly 1.5 Lakh professionals registering for the D & I virtual career fair, out of which over 90% of candidates applied to multiple job opportunities, and overall, Triumph 3.0 witnessed a remarkable 725% surge in job applications.

Registrations for Triumph SEA are now open, and interested candidates can register for free at link .

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million regitered users to find jobs, upskill, and connect with the right opportunities across 18 countries. Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches, and precision hiring. foundit strongly believes that a job title doesn't define one's potential and leverages technology to dig deeper to curate opportunities central to the needs and aspirations of each user.

| | | | |

