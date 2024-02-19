HCST, EU Sign Agreement To Extend Implementation Of Prima Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) signed an initial agreement on Monday to extend the implementation of the Partnership Program with the European Union (EU) in the fields of research and innovation in the Prima region of the Mediterranean.The agreement was inked by the HCST Secretary-General, Mashhour Al-Rifai, and the EU's Director for Global Approach and International Cooperation, Maria Cristina Russo, in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Brussels, Saja Al-Majali.Al-Rifai underscored the significance of the forthcoming official agreement signing in Amman, noting its role in bolstering Jordan's international partnerships in research and innovation. He lauded the Prima program and its collaborative efforts in supporting scientific research projects across member countries of the Mediterranean basin, both north and south, in tandem with the EU, particularly in areas concerning water, food, and agricultural systems.Highlighting the initiative's endeavors, he elaborated on the regional program crafted by the HCST, functioning within a coalition of 19 nations. This program focuses on the development and application of joint scientific research aimed at devising innovative solutions to challenges associated with sustainable food production and water supply in the Mediterranean basin. The budget allocated for this spans approximately 500 million euros covering the period from 2018 to 2024.The Jordanian government has entrusted the HCST with renewing the agreement for an additional three years, extending until 2027. This decision stems from the program's notable achievements through collaborative support among initiative countries alongside the EU, aligning scientific and research activities with national priorities in sync with developmental trajectories.Al-Rifai's participation in the multilateral dialogue conference on the principles and values of international cooperation in research and innovation, organized by the EU, underscores Jordan's commitment to enhancing its engagement with the Euro-Mediterranean community in international cooperation in research and innovation.The rapid advancements in research and technology globally and their consequential impact on shaping future actions in international research cooperation and funding were key points of discussion during the conference. Ethical principles were also emphasized, with a focus on integrity and ethics in scientific research, and the imperative of achieving equitable opportunities and benefits for all parties involved.