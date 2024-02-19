Overseas Election Committee Announces Successful Indonesian Election In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indonesian Overseas Election Committee Chapter Qatar or PPLN Qatar, announced the successful completion of the Indonesian Overseas General Election held in Qatar on February 9.

This event marks a crucial moment in the democratic journey of Indonesia. The Indonesian national election is held every five years, and every Indonesian citizen, who lives abroad and met specific criteria is eligible to go to the polling stations to cast their ballots.

To ensure its impartiality, the seven non-government members of PPLN Qatar were selected amongst Indonesian who reside in Qatar through a rigorous vetting process. The election itself will choose the new President, Vice President, and members of House of Representatives (DPR).

Two polling locations were set up in Qatar Sports Club, Doha and Al Thakira Youth Club, Al Thakira. Additionally, mobile ballot boxes and postal voting mechanism were also deployed to ensure those who are living in remote areas and who are unable to come to the physical polling stations can still cast their ballots. The vote counting took place simultaneously worldwide, subsequently on February 14 and 15.

As a result, this event has witnessed participation of a total of 3,652 individuals have exercised their right to vote. The results of the election calculation for Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Qatar place the Anies-Muhaimin pair in the first position with 2,356 votes (65.0%), followed by Prabowo-Gibran with 750 votes (20.7%), and Ganjar-Mahfud with 517 votes (14.3%).

Meanwhile, for the acquisition of seats in the House of Representatives (DPR), the top five positions are occupied by PKS, PDIP, PSI, Partai Ummat, and Partai Gerindra.

PPLN, Election Supervisory Committee (PANWASLU) in Qatar and the Indonesian Embassy extends their sincere appreciation to the Government of Qatar for their invaluable assistance in facilitating permits, providing venues for the election, and ensuring safe and secure operations.

The Indonesian Overseas Election Committee (PPLN), is a body responsible for facilitating and overseeing the electoral process for Indonesian citizens living abroad. PPLN operates under the supervision of the General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) and plays a crucial role in ensuring that overseas Indonesians have the opportunity to participate in elections.