QRCS Backs Dialysis Infrastructure In Yemen

Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has launched a project to support dialysis services at the Zabid Dialysis Center in Al-Hudaydah Governorate of Yemen by procuring two dialysis machines, medical consumables, fuel, and monthly staff remunerations for nine months, at a total cost of $135,158.

Th Zabid Center is the only government facility to provide free-of-charge treatment services for patients with kidney failure in the southern part of Al-Hudaydah. Most of the visitors are vulnerable, older, disabled, and low-income people from many districts across Al-Hudaydah, Dhamar, and Raymah.

Working morning and evening shifts, the center has insufficient resources: only 14 dialysis machines that offer 672 dialysis sessions flat per month for 84 patients - two sessions per patient per week. Thanks to the new supplies, the center's capacity is expected to increase to 832 dialysis sessions per month.

Another project in progress is the construction of dialysis center at Ibn Khaldun Hospital, located in Lahij, southern Yemen. Having been 80% complete, the interior finishing of the premises is expected to be completed within the coming few months.

It is the first of its kind to provide dialysis services and medical consultations for patients with kidney failure. The center will have 12 dialysis machines, with a capacity of 500 patients per month, at a total cost of $298,145.