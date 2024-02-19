CENTA Brings International Teaching Professionals' Olympiad To Egypt

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Centre for Teacher Accreditation, CENTA, the world's largest platform for teachers, is proud to bring the CENTA International Teaching Professionals' Olympiad (International TPO) to Egypt. This prestigious global competition, currently in its 9th edition, attracts educators from over 70 countries, rewarding and recognising outstanding teachers.

To encourage teachers from Egypt to invest in their own learning and professional growth, CENTA has announced additional Cash Prizes worth EGP 30,000 for the Egypt-CENTA International TPO, with the national prelims scheduled to be held online on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The finals of International TPO will be held in April 2024 and award Cash Prizes and Scholarships worth EGP 740,000. The CENTA Community in Africa comprises over 50,000 teachers , with a rapidly expanding footprint in Egypt.

Egyptian teachers can register for this competition on .

The global competition, organized in partnership with the likes of the University of California Santa Cruz, the University of Buckingham, Oxford University Press, and others, aims to recognize and reward outstanding teachers, schools, and governments.

Ramya Venkataraman, Founder and CEO, CENTA says,“Bringing the CENTA International Teaching Professionals' Olympiad to Egypt is about enabling high growth career trajectory for great teachers through local and global career opportunities, financial rewards, and recognition. We're committed to partnering with inspiring organizations around the world to share this vision and empower excellent teachers globally.”

Winning Teachers will be featured in leading publication Education World, Oxford University Press will award the prestigious Oxford Teachers Academy Certification, and the University of Buckingham will award Certificates of Teaching Excellence. University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC) and CrEST award top performers with entry into UCSC's acclaimed The Science Internship Program (TSIP), where they can work alongside esteemed scientists on cutting-edge research. Additionally, CENTA awards exclusive "Shadow the Scientist" sessions, providing mentorship opportunities with UCSC faculty.

CENTA®, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, stands as the world's largest professional platform for teachers, working with 1.5 million educators from 100,000 schools across 141 countries. The platform focuses on certification, training, and career growth for teachers with the vision to make teaching an aspirational profession and fundamentally impact the quality of education. Notably, 1.1 million teachers are directly engaged on CENTA's platform, with an additional 0.4 million on select national and state government platforms.

