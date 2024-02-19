Crystal Appoints Navin Gupta, Former Ripple Managing Director, As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Crystal , a leading blockchain intelligence firm focused on compliance and risk monitoring for cryptocurrencies, announced the appointment of Navin Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gupta takes over from Marina Khaustova, who moves into the new position of Chief Operations Officer at Crystal.

Gupta joins Crystal from Ripple, where he successfully drove growth for the firm in the MEA and South Asian markets. His roles at HSBC and CitiBank, and entrepreneurial experience as co-founder of a commercial transport technology platform, makes Gupta the perfect candidate to steer this next phase of expansion for Crystal.

With crypto assets becoming increasingly mainstream due to key regulatory and market developments, Crystal appointed Gupta to expand its blockchain intelligence solutions to a global audience of regulators, VASPs, TradFi sectors, and stakeholders in cryptocurrencies.

“Recent developments like the Bitcoin ETF approval have set the stage both for an increased appetite for digital assets and for compliance tools to keep pace with regulatory expectations,” said Brian Brooks, Bitfury Board member and former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.“It is imperative that regulators and financial institutions worldwide equip themselves with the best toolset and intelligence to keep pace and be fully prepared to tackle any potential risks from this asset class.”

Gupta said,“Marina and Crystal has been at the forefront of developing an exceptional blockchain intelligence solution. As we continue to see adoption grow, we are committed to leveraging new-age tech to stay ahead of the curve. Regulators need superior intelligence and cutting-edge tools to navigate these changes, and TradFi institutions are seeking to manage risks effectively as they enter the digital assets market. Our goal is to stay insanely customer-centric, bringing our solutions to every corner of the world.”

Since 2019, Crystal has expanded its presence into key financial hubs including North America, UK, Europe and MEA, empowering financial institutions, investigators, and regulators with blockchain analysis, compliance and risk monitoring solutions. Crystal's customer base doubled in 2023 by focusing on delivering its unique solution to enforcement and supervisory bodies. The product offers real-time indirect risk assessment, monitoring over 50,000 entities and organizations and offers proprietary training programs for professional cybercrime investigators.

About Crystal

