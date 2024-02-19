Gulf Scientific Corporation Expands Reach With New Office In Muscat, Oman

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

In a significant move to expand its regional footprint, Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC) has announced the opening of its new office in Muscat, Oman: GSC SPC.

This strategic expansion reinforces GSC's commitment to supporting the scientific community in Oman and further solidifies its presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The new Muscat office is poised to become a local hub for the sales and distribution of lab equipment and consumables. It represents a crucial step in improving GSC's operational capabilities in Oman, ensuring that clients receive timely and effective services directly in the region. To further cement this, the company has hired an industry-experienced manager for the office who has been part of the material & analytical sector for 17 years in Oman.

With a team of six members including both sales and service members, the Muscat office will serve as a vital link, fostering new connections, and strengthening relationships with existing clients including: The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries, the Royal Oman Police and the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital. GSC SPC will also be stocking spare parts and consumables to meet its customers' immediate needs.

This local presence underlines GSC's dedication to, offering tailored support and services that meet the unique needs of each client and bridging any gaps in the country in terms of scientific equipment, further enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

The establishment of the Muscat office is part of GSC's accelerated expansion plan, which saw the opening of two fully owned subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in 2023. The inauguration of these ventures marked a new chapter for the company, as it continues to strengthen its regional presence and contribute to the burgeoning scientific landscape in the region.

Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director of Gulf Scientific Corporation, expressed excitement about the new venture:“The opening of our Muscat office is a milestone in our ongoing journey of regional expansion. It underscores our commitment to the scientific communities we serve and is a testament to our efforts in providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service.”

With its eyes set on future growth and innovation, GSC is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the scientific sector in the region.

Permalink