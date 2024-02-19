Mövenpick Makes Its Oman Debut With The Opening Of Mövenpick Hotel And Apartments Ghala Muscat

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Mövenpick, a premium Accor brand known for its Swiss hospitality, has commenced 2024 with a milestone hotel opening in Muscat as the debut property in Oman.

The contemporary, five-star property takes its design inspiration from the Sultanate's rich culture and heritage. Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat features 282 rooms and suites and 58 stylish hotel apartments, complemented by premium facilities, services and exceptional culinary experiences for which Mövenpick is renowned.

“ This marks an important milestone for Accor as our expansionist vision for the Sultanate of Oman gains considerable momentum,” said Paul Stevens , Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor.“The opening of Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat enriches the city's hotel landscape by introducing a premium hospitality concept rooted in culinary excellence and unparalleled service. We are honoured to raise our first flag for the Mövenpick brand in Oman, a country known for its warm welcome, which perfectly complements the Mövenpick spirit of providing guests an opportunity to indulge in life's simple pleasures.”

Nestled in a central city location in Ghala Heights, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat is close to Muscat International Airport, the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and several commercial districts and tourist attractions. It is also easily accessible from the Sultan Qaboos Highway.

Offering convenience, comfort, flexibility and modern day indulgence for all types of travellers, from short-stay visitors to those residing in the Omani capital, the rooms, suites and hotel apartments are contemporary and spacious and feature premium amenities. The apartments are fully serviced and provide access to all hotel facilities, catering to the growing number of long-stay guests, making Muscat their home.

Guests can enjoy the hotel's stand-out wellness facilities, which include a spa, a fitness centre offering personal training services with city views, and a rooftop infinity pool. For those traveling for business or looking to host an event, the property has four flexible venues that can accommodate up to 570 guests, including three meeting rooms with natural daylight and the exceptional 630 sqm pillar-free Al Falaj Ballroom, with each space offering the latest audio-visual equipment. Designed with the flexibility to host a wide range of memorable occasions, from ceremonies and gala dinners to glamorous weddings, the elegant ballroom can be fully customised according to desired set-up, theme and colour scheme, all orchestrated by the dedicated events team. It also features a unique video wall – the first-of-its-kind in Muscat – and for comfort and convenience, there is a dedicated Bride Room plus basement parking for guests.

A new sought-after dining destination in the heart of Muscat, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat also presents four remarkable venues. Amoun , an all-day dining outlet that captures the essence of Oman and Zanzibar, offering simple, unpretentious cuisine such as slow-roasted meats, sourdough pizzas, cheese boards, and more. For prime cuts and culinary theatre, Butcher House is the perfect spot, promising the best steaks in town, skillfully paired with beverages and creatively presented tableside, with curated music completing the experience.

With Mövenpick being known for creating memorable moments and culinary excellence, Dates & Co does not disappoint, serving date-inspired pastries, delectable desserts and Mövenpick's famous coffee in a modern and cosy space. This is also the place to experience Mövenpick's daily 'Chocolate Hour', with in-house chefs offering chocolate treats and live presentations in a gourmet display that reflects the brand's Swiss origins. For sky-high drinks and nibbles after dark, guests can head to the Watchtower on the eighth floor, enjoying creative concoctions in a venue with breathtaking city and mountain views and dynamic DJ vibes. There's an outdoor terrace too, for chilled-out shisha with skyline vistas.

“We are thrilled to be opening the doors to the first Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments in the Sultanate of Oman, and are committed to delivering enriching guest experiences that reflect the brand's more than seven decades of culinary excellence and elevated service,” said Arshad Mahmood , General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat.“Offering convenience and comfort, a range of accommodation options to suit long and short stays, plus a gastronomic offering unique to Muscat, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers, as well as local residents seeking to experience a unique blend of Swiss hospitality and Omani charm.”

The soft launch of Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat will see the property open select rooms, facilities and venues, with the full range of amenities and services set to be unveiled over the next few months.

Accor currently operates four properties in Oman (878 keys), with another five in the pipeline by 2026.

About Mövenpick Hotel and Apartments Ghala Muscat

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat, a five-star property conveniently located in Muscat's Ghala Heights, combines Omani charm with Mövenpick's unique Swiss hospitality. Featuring 282 rooms and suites, 58 serviced apartments, and modern leisure and business facilities, the hotel blends modern design and comfort to suit business and leisure stays. The brand's renowned culinary heritage is reflected across four diverse dining venues including Amoun, Butcher House, Dates & Co, and The Watchtower. Meetings, events and celebrations find a perfect setting at versatile venues, including the Al Falaj Ballroom and for rest or rejuvenation, guests can experience 'me time' at the NOVE Spa, rooftop infinity pool, and fitness centre with city views, ensuring a memorable stay.

About Mövenpick

In Switzerland, in 1948, Ueli Prager created Mövenpick, a revolutionary dining concept where anyone could enjoy a taste of good wine, good times and the good life. Today that same brand of welcoming hospitality lives on in every Mövenpick hotel, where everyone can appreciate life's essential pleasures, through moments of true indulgence. With more than 120 hotels and resorts around the world and another 50 planned by 2025, Mövenpick remains true to its Swiss heritage and rich culinary legacy, honoring its founder's promise to do things well by doing things right. In recognition of the brand's holistic approach to sustainability, and its deep commitment to local environments and communities, Green Globe has named Mövenpick the world's most sustainable hotel company every year since 2017. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

