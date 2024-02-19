EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

STAIDIUM U.S. Partners with Center St. Louis To Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to Midwest's Premier Volleyball and Basketball Facility

STAIDIUM also secures the naming rights to Center St. Louis for the next five years ST. LOUIS, 19 February 2024 – STAIDIUM U.S., a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, has announced a partnership with Center St. Louis to bring state-of-the-art technology to one of the Midwest's premier volleyball and basketball facilities. The partnership calls for STAIDIUM to install its AI-powered and 5G-enabled cameras throughout Center St. Louis. These cameras will leverage AI to automatically follow the action on the center's courts and stream video

- all without manual oversight. With multiple cameras installed throughout the facility, STAIDIUM has the potential to stream video from the nearly four thousand events the center hosts annually. STAIDIUM's technology will also deliver real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics, as well as highlight clips of each game and player edited together using artificial intelligence. “We are thrilled to partner with STAIDIUM to create the ultimate sports complex,” said Eric Ruehl, General Manager of Center St. Louis.“By combining the power of AI technology with our top-notch sports facilities, we are excited to offer an unmatched sports experience for athletes and fans alike. Center St. Louis is poised to become a destination that redefines the way people engage with sports.” As part of the agreement, STAIDIUM has also purchased the naming rights to Center St. Louis for the next five years. This will put STAIDIUM's brand and technology in front of the more than 400-thousand visitors the facility expects in 2024. “Center St. Louis is a renowned facility with an unbelievable consumer footprint,” said Dave Cochran, Managing Director at STAIDIUM.“It's a perfect setting for our technology, which can scale to cover the thousands of games the center hosts, and for our brand, which will be introduced to the hundreds of thousands of players, coaches, scouts, and fans who enter its doors every year.” To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal , with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology, which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal . SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse“FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV. About Center St. Louis

Center St. Louis is a premier multipurpose sports complex located in St. Louis, Missouri that hosts local, regional and national tournaments along with other sporting events. The facility serves as the home to many of the top local sporting programs, along with being the off-campus athletics training facility of Webster University. Established in 2014, Center St. Louis has exponentially grown its reputation on the local and national level through a series of facility improvements and a consistent customer experience.

The property that houses Center St. Louis was originally developed in 1974 to be a tennis and racquet club and was converted in 2005 to its current configuration of a 100,000 square foot sports complex. Center St. Louis hosts either a local, regional or national basketball/volleyball every weekend. Additionally, Center St. Louis hosts a few powerlifting events and MMA events. For more information check out our website at

