Wolftank Group reinforces sustainability commitment by joining United Nations Global Compact, OeKB ESG Data Hub and Open-es

Innsbruck, 19 February 2024

Wolftank Group reinforces sustainability commitment by joining United Nations Global Compact, OeKB ESG Data Hub and Open-es Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy technologies focused on emission reduction, has underlined its commitment to global sustainability and ethical business practices. The Group has joined the world's largest corporate responsibility initiative UN Global Compact, the ESG Data Hub of Österreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) and Open-es, an alliance

among industrial, financial and institutional ecosystems. These moves highlight Wolftank Group's strong commitment to sustainability and to the UN Global Compact's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as its pledge to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Our endorsement of the United Nations Global Compact is a clear expression of our commitment to integrate these values into our corporate culture and everyday business operations. We are dedicated to maintaining public accountability and transparency, which includes reporting on our progress on an annual basis”, said Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group.“By participating in the ESG Data Hub of OeKB and Open-es, we are able to further increase the visibility of our sustainable activities and demonstrate our ongoing efforts to advocate sustainable business practices and make a positive global impact.” The UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encourages businesses to align their strategies and operations with universal principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to act towards advancing societal goals. With more than 20,000 companies and 3,000 non-business entities participating, it represents a powerful global movement of sustainable businesses and stakeholders committed to building a better world.



The ESG Data Hub of OeKB serves as a crucial tool for sustainable finance, enabling companies to collect, manage, and share ESG data with financial institutions through standardized questionnaires, fostering transparency and efficiency. Open-es is a digital platform that provides a concrete support for the sustainable development of companies and their stakeholders, due to easy and intuitive solutions that promote improvement, collaboration and the secure ESG data exchange. Wolftank Group's commitment to these three important platforms marks another step in its journey towards a sustainable and responsible future, transparently communicating its operations aligned to global standards and making a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: Contact:

