19 February 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 7

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 540,000 195.0744 105,340,162 12/02/2024 120,000 195.2462 23,429,544 13/02/2024 120,000 196.1914 23,542,968 14/02/2024 120,000 195.7857 23,494,284 15/02/2024 120,000 194.7572 23,370,864 16/02/2024 120,000 194.2309 23,307,708 Total accumulated over week 7 600,000 195.2423 117,145,368 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,140,000 195.1627 222,485,530

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.13% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





