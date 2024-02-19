Niu Technologies To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On Mar 18, 2024

The corporate presentation and financial spreadsheets will be posted on NIU's investor relations website at:



The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.