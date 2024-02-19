               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2/19/2024 4:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 12 February 2024 - 16 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 7:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 6,550,792 12.14 79,535,390
12 February 2024 241,000 12.35 2,975,410
13 February 2024 240,000 12.44 2,984,880
14 February 2024 241,000 12.43 2,995,871
15 February 2024 241,000 12.73 3,066,918
16 February 2024 240,660 12.75 3,069,426
Total, week number 7 1,203,660 12.54 15,092,505
Accumulated under the program 7,754,452 12.20 94,627,894

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 7,137,118 own shares corresponding to 0.46 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

