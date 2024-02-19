Global Liquid Biopsy Research Report 2024-2030 - POCT Revolutionizes Liquid Biopsy, Providing Rapid And Accurate Diagnostics At Bedside

Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary diagnostic approach transforming cancer detection and tracking. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, it includes studying circulating tumour components, together with DNA, RNA, or proteins, in physical fluids like blood. This non-invasive technique gives valuable insights right into a patient's molecular profile, bearing in mind early cancer detection, treatment selection, and tracking of remedy reaction.

Liquid biopsy is in particular critical for detecting minimal residual disease and understanding tumour heterogeneity. Its versatility extends across numerous cancer sorts, providing a promising tool for personalized medicine. With ongoing improvements, liquid biopsy holds substantial ability to enhance precision oncology and improve patient results.



The surge in cancer instances is markedly related to a growing older populace, with improved vulnerability to specific cancers as individual's age. Factors encompass accumulated genetic mutations, a waning immune system's decreased capability to cast off mutated cells, and prolonged exposure to environmental cancer agents.

Lifestyle picks, which includes unhealthy diets, tobacco smoking, immoderate alcohol intake, no physical activity, and obesity, considerably contribute to cancer danger. Comprehensive prevention strategies need to deal with age-related vulnerabilities and modifiable lifestyle factors to efficiently mitigate cancer risks in diverse populations.

Moreover, liquid biopsy is a progressive cancer diagnostic that outperforms conventional tissue biopsies by dynamically reading circulating tumour cells (CTCs) and circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) in blood, revealing vital genetic heterogeneity for personalized remedy. It gives insights into tumour mutations, gene expression, and biomarkers, guiding tailor-made remedy for greater efficacy, decreased side effects, and early resistance detection. The market expands as healthcare carriers understand its ability for optimizing techniques, monitoring disorder development, and enhancing patient outcomes through real-time insights into tumour dynamics, aligning with the growing emphasis on personalized therapy in oncology.

Further, the global liquid biopsy market is characterized by collaborations among biotechnology agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions. For example, collaboration of Thermo Fisher Scientific with Guardant Health broadened a companion diagnostic test primarily based on Guardant's liquid biopsy platform, LUNAR-ID. This test is designed to discover particular genetic mutations in patients with lung cancer that might guide treatment selections.

These collaborations foster research and development efforts, riding the commercialization of revolutionary liquid biopsy products. As a result, the market is predicted to retain its boom trajectory, with ongoing research, technological advancements, and a growing recognition of the advantages of liquid biopsy in cancer management contributing to its sustained growth in the years yet to come.

Kits in liquid biopsy have numerous benefits, driving high global demand in the global liquid biopsy market

By product, the global liquid biopsy market has been distinguished into Kits & Reagents, Platforms & Instruments, and Services. Liquid biopsy kits, known for simplicity, are needed in medical labs and research. Their high sensitivity detects minute cancer cell amounts in blood, crucial for rare cases. High specificity prevents fake positives, distinguishing cancers from normal cells.

Cost-effectiveness makes them low-cost. Their vast applicability throughout cancer supports flexible analysis and tracking. Amidst growing call for non-invasive cancer prognosis, liquid biopsy's growth is fueled, solidifying the pivotal role of those kits in meeting healthcare demands.

High share of cancer therapeutic applications in the global liquid biopsy market is driven by its ability to provide real-time insights into tumour dynamics

By application, the global liquid biopsy market has been divided into Cancer Therapeutic Application, Reproductive Health, and Other Therapeutic. Liquid biopsy transforms cancer care through non-invasive tracking and early detection of resistance. Analyzing ctDNA or CTCs in blood allows well timed changes to remedy, supported by customized decisions through genomic profiling.

The approach excels in detecting minimum residual ailment, allowing proactive interventions to prevent recurrence. So, liquid biopsy optimizes treatment, tailors treatment options, and complements real-time records for advanced patient outcomes. Its non-invasive nature, regarding a simple blood draw, boosts compliance and facilitates repeated sampling, decreasing soreness and risks associated with conventional biopsies.

Liquid biopsy is an alternative method for cancer (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Liver, and Other) detection that allows for screening, therapy selection, and disease prognosis. It's beneficial for patients who cannot undergo invasive tumor biopsies. High prevalence and demand for minimally invasive therapies drive the cancer liquid biopsy market.

Circulating tumour cells (CTCs) are continuously growing in the global liquid biopsy market

By circulating biomarker, the global liquid biopsy market has been broken up into Circulating Tumour Cell, Circulating Tumour DNA, Cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Extracellular Vesicles, and Other Biomarkers. Advances in CTC detection, the use of microfluidic devices, antibody-based strategies, and sequencing, enhance uncommon CTC evaluation precision.

This progress deepens understanding of CTC biology, revealing molecular profiles, heterogeneity, and metastatic mechanisms. This knowledge informs innovative diagnostic and healing strategies. CTCs are pivotal prognostic and predictive biomarkers, imparting insights into cancer recurrence, metastasis, and treatment response. Their excessive sensitivity makes them powerful indicators of minimal residual disorder, enabling proactive interventions to prevent or postpone recurrence after preliminary treatment.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is gaining significant traction in the global liquid biopsy market due to its ability to provide rapid and accurate testing at the point of care

By end-user, the global liquid biopsy market has been fragmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing, Academic Institutes, and Others. POCT transforms liquid biopsy, imparting rapid, precise analysis at the patient's bedside for real-time diagnostic insights, prompting fast remedy selections. This improves patient care, lowering hospital stays and healthcare costs whilst decentralizing services for broader accessibility.

POCT enhances convenience by doing away with travel needs and multiple testing visits, contributing to patient satisfaction. Integration with electronic health facts streamlines data change, and technological improvements enhance price-effectiveness, expanding POCT's appeal across clinical settings. Also, POCT holds ability for early cancer detection, aligning with personalised medicine trends and overcoming challenges in traditional liquid biopsy techniques.

United States holds a dominant position in the global liquid biopsy market

The U.S. stands as a liquid biopsy innovation hub, pushed by robust healthcare infrastructure and a robust research commitment. With 1.9 million annual cancer cases, there may be a heightened call for early detection and treatment monitoring through liquid biopsy.

Favorable guidelines expedite product approval, enhancing patient accessibility. Leading biotech and pharmaceutical businesses, coupled with educational-enterprise collaborations, accelerate technological development. Advocacy efforts enlarge patient demand, aligning with the U.S.'s data-driven, customized medicine consciousness. Substantial investments in liquid biopsy infrastructure underscore the nation's dedication to technological advancement on this subject.

Competitive Landscape

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche), a global healthcare leader renowned for pioneering cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, recently marked a significant milestone in January 2023.

The company announced the expansion of the cobas EGFR Mutation Test CDx label, granting it a unique status as the first and only liquid biopsy test with a broad indication covering all stages of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This expanded label empowers oncologists with a valuable tool for guiding treatment decisions across all stages of NSCLC, reflecting Roche's commitment to advancing innovative solutions in cancer care.

Key Attributes: