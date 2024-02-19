(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media Analytics Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The in-depth analysis of the Social Media Analytics industry reveals a robust expansion as the market size is forecasted to balloon from its current value of USD 4.84 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 14.17 billion by the year 2028. This substantial growth, charting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24% during the period from 2023-2028, underscores the pivotal role that social media analytics plays in providing businesses with actionable insights into consumer behavior and market trends.

Businesses worldwide are increasingly relying on social media analytics to fine-tune their services and product offerings, propelled by the ubiquitous presence of social platforms and the barrage of consumer data they generate.

Key Influencers Driving Market Growth



Enhanced internet access through mobile devices, along with significant increases in social media user bases, act as cornerstones for the market's ascent.

An uptick in technological innovation is set to open doors for small and medium-sized enterprises by democratizing the availability of sophisticated social analytics tools.

The strategic shift towards tapping into consumer feedback has aroused demand for such analytics, especially given the burgeoning clout of consumers in the digital realm. Noteworthy events such as Meltwater's acquisition of Linkfluence illuminate the market's vibrancy and its bent towards consolidating AI-driven analytical proficiency.

However, the industry faces challenges, such as the high complexity of data analysis processes and the requisite for specialized technical skills, which could impede seamless growth.

Market Dynamics: A Gaze Into the Future



The escalating emphasis on targeted marketing underscores a shift from a one-size-fits-all advertising model to a deeply segmented strategic approach. The promising prospect of AI and cloud-based analytics platforms across diverse sectors signifies the technology's permeation across industry verticals.

North America Predominates with Holding Major Share

In the regional analysis, North America reigns as a dominant force, buoyed by an expansive social media user base and forward-leaning organizational practices that harness social media to enhance customer experiences. Social media giants like Facebook, with its huge user base in the United States and Canada, alongside Instagram and Snapchat's burgeoning popularity, present vast troves of consumer data for analytics.

Market Composition and Competitive Landscape

The Social Media Analytics Market is fragmented with multiple players focusing on niche segments and expanding their operations with new capabilities. The market's dynamic nature is highlighted by strategic collaborations and acquisition moves, such as Brandwatch's expansion through the acquisition of Paladin, further enriching its influencer marketing attributes. Large players are not the only contenders, as new entrants like Dataroma also edge into the terrain with innovative offerings such as real-time analytical platforms.

With the latest advancements in analyzing diversified feedback channels, businesses are poised to adopt platforms like Qualtrics' XM Discover, which leverages AI to amalgamate insights from various data sources.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Sprinklr

Synthesio

BrandWatch (Crimson Hexagon)

Oracle Corporation

NetBase Solutions Inc.

Meltwater (Sysomos Inc.)

Talkwalker

Sprout Social

Digimind Social Brand24

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900