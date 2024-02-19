(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Crown Place VCT PLC announces that Ian Spence has been appointed as a non-executive director of Quartix Technologies plc, an AIM listed company with effect from 19 February 2024.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850

19 February 2024