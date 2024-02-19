Vantage Circle Highlights the Crucial Role of Rewards & Recognition in Elevating Employee Experience in Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage CircleDUBAI, UAE, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle, a leading global SaaS-based holistic Employee Engagement platform, took center stage in a panel discussion at an HR Conference in Dubai on the topic "Designing an Employee Experience with Rewards and Recognition at The Core.”This conference brought together industry leaders like Walid Tayel (Group Chief HR Officer, Elsewedy Electric), Bader AIOtaibi (Head of Human Resources Group, Arab National Bank), Vipul Mathur (Country Leader - Middle East, PeopleStrong), Sumit Ahuja (Group Head -Total Rewards, AI Ghurair Investment) hosted by the Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle, Pallav Popli to share their views on the enhancing role of employee engagement and productivity.The session provided valuable strategies and insights for organizations seeking to elevate their employee engagement programs. Furthermore, they discussed the key elements of a holistic employee experience and how an organization can build employee experience strategies pertaining to hiring and onboarding from talent management landscape.As Dubai is a futuristic and thriving hub for global trade, Vantage Circle aims to elevate its comprehensive employee engagement strategies to businesses and organizations across the Middle East region. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to revolutionize workplace engagement on a global scale.Drawing on Vantage Circle's expertise and innovative solutions, Mr. Popli along with other panelists shared their views on emphasizing the crucial role of incorporating rewards and recognition into organizational culture. They also discussed how generational shifts affect the employee experience and the importance of leveraging technology to meet the diverse needs and expectations of different generations. Additionally, they discussed the strategic ways of recognizing employee contributions in driving business success, particularly in the distinctive business landscape of UAE and the overall Middle East region.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pallav Popli stated, "Our participation at this prestigious event provided a platform to share insights and best practices, empowering organizations to craft employee experiences that drive sustainable growth in the Middle East region. In today's ever-changing business landscape, employee rewards and recognition play a vital role in shaping holistic experience. They serve as powerful motivators, bridging generational gaps and fostering engagement. At Vantage Circle, we are committed to providing organizations with innovativesolutions tailored to address today's challenges, ensuring sustained success in the dynamic business landscape."About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Annual or Quarterly Awards, Service Anniversary celebrations, Wellness and Feedback. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: employee rewards and recognition, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company's innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, Tata Motors, WIPRO, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. For further information, visit

