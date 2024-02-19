Kuka Demonstrates Mobile Robots For Harvesting Apples Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kuka and the Upper Bavarian startup company Digital Workbench Gmbh have launched a co-operation with the aim of developing a product for the agricultural sector: a mobile harvesting robot to support fruit farmers during the apple harvest.

Josef Schmidt, founder and managing director of Digital Workbench, says:“Both companies are contributing one of their most innovative new developments for automation in fruit growing to this cooperation.

“With Kuka, we have an absolute specialist with many years of experience and sophisticated know-how in the field of robotics at our side. The result is a practiceoriented collaboration that will provide us with many valuable insights for our next development steps with regard to automation in fruit growing.

“In the future, we want to test and further develop the interaction of our equipment and exploit synergies, especially with regard to apple cultivation. We are very much looking forward to this.”

Kuka showcased the new machine at the recent Agritechnica event, were able to see the mobile harvesting robot in action. Two Kuka small robots from the KR Agilus series are mounted on the new Tipard 1800 multi-carrier platform from Digital Workbench.

