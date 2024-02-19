Stäubli Invests In Company Developing Robot For Solar Industry Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Stäubli , one of the world's largest industrial robot suppliers, says it has become involved in innovative Computer Vision, AI, and robotics solutions development with the California-based OnSight Technology .

Active since the early beginning of the Photovoltaic industry, Stäubli is a pioneer for durable and robust PV DC connectors. The Original MC4 PV connector has set the industry benchmark and is currently the most installed worldwide, connecting more than 50 percent of the global PV capacity.

Based on Stäubli's longstanding expertise, the company says it is committed to sharing its knowledge and investing in future technology to increase safety in the solar industry.

OnSight Technology is a leading US specialist for Computer Vision, AI, and robotics developing innovative teleoperations solutions in large-scale PV plants.

With its many years of experience in the solar industry and the technological know-how in Computer Vision, autonomous unmanned ground robots, and AI OnSight Technology aims to revolutionize operation and maintenance in utility-scale solar farms.

