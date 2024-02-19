(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Comprehensive Digital Transformation in Customer Experience and Its Market-leading Position

Teleperformance accelerated its transformation into a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, recognizing the changing market environment.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 19th February 2023 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the customer experience outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2024 Indian Company of the Year Award. The company is the leading global provider of outsourced, digital business services. It has nearly 500,000 customer experience (CX) experts and a strong industry presence, serving over 170 markets from 95 countries in more than 300 languages and dialects. Since its 2001 entry into India, Teleperformance has leveraged the country's vast talent pool to offer quality offshore solutions for global brands, built an unrivaled presence in India to achieve a robust network of over 35 delivery centers in key locations, and became the designated Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for CX, back-office, and digital transformation solutions.

Teleperformance in India delivers a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation and CX solutions to over 210 brands across multiple continents. It excels in deploying digital strategies and is renowned for enabling client transformations in CX and business processes. Its ethos of making interactions“simpler, faster, safer” underpins its operational approach while delivering high value-added, omnichannel, and tailored solutions. The company plans to expand to over 150,000 employees in India soon, entering new cities and fostering inclusive growth to support growing domestic and offshore demand. It distinguishes itself through exemplary human resource (HR) management, a globally dedicated CX infrastructure, and high-performance technologies that ensure quality, security, and reliability.

Krishna Baidya, ICT practice director at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Accounting for nearly a fifth of the global workforce, India-the fastest-growing region for the group-serves as an innovation hub and future growth catalyst.”

Teleperformance expanded its digital and physical presence in India in 2023, most notably with three new sites in Gurugram, Jaipur and Hyderabad, dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and global services for internal and international clients. Its success rests upon the trust and reputation fostered among a broad range of leading global brands and government agencies. It has seen year-on-year growth enhanced value propositions and committed benefits in India. Its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the persistent quest for process improvements has resulted in a growing loyal customer base. Moreover, Teleperformance achieved remarkable success and recorded strong revenue growth over the last decade in India.

“Teleperformance has elevated its presence in India to be the central cog in its global strategy, instrumental in strengthening outsourced business services leadership. Its continued expansion is well-timed and comprehensively addresses opportunities, reinforcing its pivotal role in propelling the group's vision in the CX services industry,” added Krishna. With its diligent focus on clients, sustained growth, best-in-class operations, financial performance, and strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Indian Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

