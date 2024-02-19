Afghanistan Take On Sri Lanka In 2Nd T20 Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to square off in their second match of the T20 International series today (Monday) at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The match would commence at 6:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the hosts had edged past Afghanistan by four runs in the first T20.

Afghanistan are looking to come back stronger and win the match to level the series.

The two sides will meet on Wednesday in the final encounter of the series at the same venue.

