Balochistan Crippled By Strike Against Poll Rigging

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A protest against alleged election rigging has brought life to a standstill in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

Highways linking the province with Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shut by demonstrators on Sunday

The call for the wheel-jam strike call was given by four nationalist parties against fraud in the general elections held on Feb. 8.

Activists of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and Hazara Democratic Party blocked highways in the province.

According to Dawn, barricades and boulders were placed on roads connecting Quetta with Karachi, Sukkur, Chaman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad.

The newspaper reported trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was also affected. Vehicles laden with Afghan transit trade goods were stopped at entry and exit points.

