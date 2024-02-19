Returnees Seek Education Facilities For Children

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Returnees from Pakistan in southern Ghazni province have asked the government to provide their children with education facilities.

Some of them complain their children were deprived of education in Pakistan because of poverty. They continue to face the same problem even in their homeland.

Sher Gul, head of the returnees' community in Ghazni, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had repatriated to the country three months ago.

Besides lack of food and shelter, they were also worried about the education of their children, he said.

Gul recalled:“I am disabled and cannot work. My children could go not to school in Pakistan and they are still faced with an uncertain destiny?”

Sher Gul's spouse Nazo told Pajhwok she had been grappling with mental problems because of concerns about children's education.

Mohammad Jamil, another returnee, also urged the government to provide their children the opportunity to study in public and private schools.

He said:“I have eight children, all deprived of education since repatriation from Pakistan. I want them to study.”

Haseeb, 12, is also a returnee, who hopes to go to school like other children.“I was going to school in Pakistan ... I hoped to complete my education but suddenly I left behind everything.”

Several other repatriates, holding similar remarks, asked the authorities to provide their children education facilities.

Director of Refugees Maulvi Mohammad Omar Adil, meanwhile, said a commission had been formed to look into returnees' problems.

Adil said the government was ready to solve the problems of returnees and would provide their children education facilities in line with its policy.

The government of Pakistan has deported more than half a million Afghan refugees to their homeland since November 1 2023.



