Doha Marathon By Ooredoo Celebrates Record-Breaking Participation With 13,000 Racers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has successfully crossed the finish line, setting new records in participation and community engagement with the participation of over 13,000 runners from 124 countries, including an elite group of international runners such as Mohcine Outalha - the reigning 2023 Doha Marathon Champion from Morocco, Awet Habte from Eritrea, Rebecca Cheptegei from Uganda, and Rose Chelimo from Kenya.

Solomon Mutai triumphed the Full Marathon (42) with a stellar time of 02:12:48.

Distances included the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10KM, 5KM, Junior 5KM for teenagers, and Kids 1KM races, with over 1,000 participants also joining in on the fun virtually. Each race was designed to accommodate runners of all abilities, emphasizing the event's commitment to fostering a love for physical activity among people of all ages.

Reflecting on the marathon's success, HE Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al-Thani said: "The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has once again surpassed expectations, uniting athletes and supporters in a celebration of health, endurance, and community. We're incredibly proud of each participant's achievements and the collective spirit of this event."

President of the Qatar Athletics Federation Mohammed Issa Al Fadala thanked Ooredoo for hosting such a successful event, which he said continues to improve year after year, and added that the Qatar Olympic Committee has always highly supported this event, which became key in Qatar's sporting and community calendar, and an important tool to encourage residents to remain active. Al Fadala also commented on the new route, which he said was well studied, and praised the significant participation from international runners and their achievements, which he said reiterates the importance of the marathon as one of the largest races in the region and the world.

