Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces' Fire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A young Palestinian man was fatally shot tonight by Israeli occupation forces' fire in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported by Palestinian WAFA news agency as saying that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a young man near the Beit Furik checkpoint, causing him critical injuries. The youth succumbed to his serious injuries shortly after.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were killed and four others injured today during an Israeli military raid into the city and refugee camp of Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank.

The confrontations broke out as Israeli occupation forces, supported by special units and armored military vehicles, stormed the Tulkarm refugee camp, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

