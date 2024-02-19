Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be mild to relatively cold with slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at northern areas at first.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 18 to 18 knot, reaching to 25 knot at northern areas at first.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 15 to 25 knot, gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10/3 kilometers or less at places at times, while offshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers

Sea state inshore will be 03 to 05 feet. Offshore, it will be 04 to 08 feet, rises to 12 feet at times.

