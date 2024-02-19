Chairman Of Qatar Chamber: Qatar-Kuwait Relations Historical, Deeply Rooted At All Levels

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani praised the fraternal, deep-rooted relations between Qatar and Kuwait, stressing the significance of HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to the State of Qatar in bolstering the joint cooperation at all levels.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency underlined that the relations between Qatar and Kuwait are historical and firm at all levels, and there is a great interest by the wise leaderships of both countries in elevating them to broader horizons.

He underlined that the visit of HH the Amir of Kuwait to Qatar would enhance the bilateral relations and open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the trade and economic fields, which will reflect positively on trade and investment exchange, and the cooperation and partnership between business sectors.

His Excellency noted that trade relations between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait have seen remarkable development in recent years. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries grew by 88% in the last three years, reaching QR 7.79 billion in 2023, compared to QR 4.12 billion in 2020.

He explained that the shipping line between Hamad Port and Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port provides an ideal service in transporting goods, especially food and other materials, to and from the State of Qatar on a regular basis, contributing significantly to increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

On mutual investments, HE the Chairman of Qatar Chamber said that there are many Qatari companies operating in various economic sectors in the State of Kuwait. Similarly, there are many Kuwaiti companies operating in the Qatari market. In this context, His Excellency pointed to the great impact achieved by holding the 2020 edition of the "Made in Qatar" exhibition in Kuwait with the participation of more than 220 Qatari industrial companies. The event contributed to bringing Qatari and Kuwaiti businessmen closer together, establishing alliances and understandings between Qatari and Kuwaiti companies, and increasing the volume of intra-trade between the two countries.

His Excellency highlighted the significant role of the Qatar-Kuwait Joint Supreme Committee in promoting the joint cooperation and sealing many agreements, memoranda of understanding and joint programs in many fields, which contributed greatly to enhancing trade exchange and increasing the pace of economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in an unprecedented manner.

HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani also pointed to the important role of the Qatari and Kuwaiti private sectors in promoting the relations by establishing partnerships, trade alliances and investment projects; calling on Qatari and Kuwaiti companies to benefit from the investment advantages and facilities granted to foreign investments in both countries, and to exploit the opportunities available to enter into joint economic alliances.

MENAFN19022024000067011011ID1107869434