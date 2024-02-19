Hamas leader says death toll rises amid current genocide with Israel

(MENAFN) In a statement reported by a news agency, a leader of Hamas disclosed that approximately 6,000 members of the organization have been killed during the protracted conflict with Israel since last October. The revelation sheds light on the significant human toll endured by Hamas militants amid the escalating hostilities between the two sides.



The conflict, characterized by Israeli ground and air offensives targeting the Gaza Strip, has resulted in staggering casualties among Palestinians. According to reports, the Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of an estimated 28,985 Palestinians, while leaving over 68,880 others injured. These figures underscore the devastating impact of the ongoing violence on the civilian population, with thousands of lives lost and many more individuals suffering severe injuries and trauma.



The disclosure by the Hamas leader provides insight into the toll exacted on the organization's members, highlighting the intensity and ferocity of the conflict. As the violence continues unabated, there are growing concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region and the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

