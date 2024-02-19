Charity Football Match To Draw 40,000 Fans On Feb 23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmad Bin Ali stadium is set to witness a historic gathering for the inaugural“Match for Hope”, a charity football match, on Friday, February 23. Qassim Al Jaidah, Project Manager of Match for Hope, announced in a press conference held at the stadium that only one ticket category remains, ensuring a full house of 40,000 attendees.

The event, organised by Q Life, a cultural platform under the International Media Office, in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA) and the Qatar Football Association, aims to raise funds for education projects in six countries: Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

Al Jaidah stressed the significance of the charity match, stating that it brings together cultures from around the world in support of football and sports. He expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire young people to initiate similar projects both within and outside Qatar, hinting at the possibility of future iterations of the event.

The inclusion of world-famous content creators and football legends in the match aims to attract a diverse audience, including children, youth, and football enthusiasts, Al Jaidah explained.

Among the players are Harry Pinero, Just Riadh, Angry Ginge, Billy Wingrove, Sean Garnier, AJ Shabeel, Roberto Carlos, Jonny Carery, David Villa, Vuj, Anders Hofman, XDUttinho, Ahmad Aburob, Aitch, Ammar Kandil, Hanody Awesome, Kristen Hanby, Sharky, Samy Chaffai, Agent 00, Claude Makelele, Ricardo Kaka, Thomas Brag, Jamm (Shoot for Love), Caspar Lee, Eman SV2, Amine Radi, Danny Aarons, Markitos, Thogden, and Adel Khamis.

Team captains are Aboflah and Chunkz, and managers are Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger.

Abdullah Al Bakri, Engagement Manager from Education Above All, reiterated the organisation's commitment to providing education opportunities to marginalised children worldwide, stressing the role of sports in achieving developmental goals and fostering peace and integration.“In EAA, we believe that sports is a key tool that is known and recognised in achieving goals of development, peace, and respect.” The funds raised from the event will support various education initiatives led by EAA, including building classrooms, providing materials, supporting teachers, and bridging gender gaps in education.

“Through this cooperation, we renew our confirmation of our commitment to combat global education crisis, as we believe that any contribution, whether how big or small will push us further that is filled with justice and peace.”

Ali Al Sulaiti, Venue Manager of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, assured that the stadium is fully prepared to host the event, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees. The match captains, Aboflah and Chunkz, both renowned content creators with massive social media followings, are set to lead their teams in a friendly yet competitive game. In addition to the match, the event will have a full evening of entertainment, including live music before and after the game.

The significance of the“Match for Hope” extends beyond sports, aiming to leverage the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to promote peace and education.

Tickets can be purchased at match4hope. Tickets start from QR25.