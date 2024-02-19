QIIB Becomes Main Sponsor Of Amir Cup, National Teams For Three Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) have signed a sponsorship agreement under which QIIB will be the main sponsor of the Amir Cup and national teams for three years, starting February 2024.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of QIIB, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani and QFA President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain signed the sponsorship agreement yesterday. It was also attended by QIIB CEO Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei and senior officials from the bank as well as QFA.

The collaboration aims to achieve more successes and ambitious projects, reinforcing the growing role of the association with all partners and sponsors for the benefit of both parties, meeting the goals envisioned by this sponsorship.

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani said:“We seize this opportunity to congratulate our wise leadership and all Qataris for the great achievement of the Maroons in winning the AFC Asian Cup for the second consecutive time. This achievement delighted us all and affirmed that Qatar's investment in sports facilities and infrastructure are in tandem with the investment in our teams and national achievements that we all take pride in.”



Chairman of the Board of Directors of QIIB Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani (left) and QFA President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain during the agreement signing ceremony, yesterday.

He added,“We are pleased to sign today the sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Football Association. It is an honour for us to be sponsors and supporters of our national teams and the Amir's Cup for the next three years, hoping it will be filled with achievements and progress for Qatari football and other sports.” Addressing the event, Al Buainain said:“We are proud of this sponsorship agreement with QIIB and look forward to working with our new partners to serve the aspirations of the Qatar Football Association.

“Particularly, under this sponsorship, QIIB will be the main sponsor of the Amir Cup and national teams in a three-year contract with a new visionary partnership,” he added.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, CEO, QIIB said,“We are sponsoring the national teams and Amir Cup for the coming three years. This sponsorship is driven by our belief towards sustainability. Sustainability has two parts, firstly environment and secondly social responsibility and this falls under our social responsibilities. As part of this agreement for the next three years, QIIB logo will be displayed on the jersey.”

Addressing the event, Al Shaibei stated,“The bank's sponsorship of our national football teams and the Amir Cup for three years is a great source of pride for us, and undoubtedly, this sponsorship will have a positive impact on us in the bank.



Sheikh Dr. Khalid, Al Buainain, CEO QIIB Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei (right) and QFA Executive Committee Member Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi (left) during the event.

“We look forward to working together with our partners in the Qatar Football Association, especially as our national team awaits important fixtures, including the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. We wish them success and call on everyone to support and stand by them in the upcoming tournaments.”

Dr. Al Shaibei added,“Our sponsorship of our national football teams and the Amir Cup is in line with our commitment to align with the Third Financial Sector Strategy recently launched by the Qatar Central Bank. This strategy emphasises environmental, social, institutional governance, and sustainability.

“Our role at QIIB is to enhance our service to our community and contribute to events that add value to our country, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030. Undoubtedly, supporting sports with all the values and principles it represents is a constant framework in the approach of QIIB Bank.”

This sponsorship marks a new window through which the Qatar Football Association extends a productive partnership with one of the key banks in the Qatari banking sector.