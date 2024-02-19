Qatar, Tonga Sign Statement To Establish Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Tonga signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York.

The statement was signed on behalf of the government of the State of Qatar by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani while on behalf of the Kingdom of Tonga it was signed by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations H E Viliami Va'inga Tone.

Following the signing ceremony, the two parties affirmed their confidence that establishing diplomatic relations would contribute to consolidating and developing bilateral cooperation. They expressed their aspiration to enhance economic, cultural, and technological exchanges and promote international peace and security.