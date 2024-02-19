'Kuwait-Qatar Relations Historic, Based On Unity Of Destiny'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi affirmed that Kuwait and Qatar are linked by deep-rooted historical relations with distinct characteristics, and bear common features based on the unity of destiny and purpose.

In a statement to QNA, the Ambassador explained that the visit of the Amir of the State of Kuwait H H Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to Doha carries the highest meanings of love and appreciation for the government and people of Qatar.

He added that the two countries seek to achieve integration and interconnection in all vital fields that fulfill the hopes of the two brotherly peoples, indicating that these relations reflect the insistence of the two wise political leaderships to push and advance them to higher and more integrated levels.

He referred to the Joint Supreme Committee that was established in 2002 in order to create twinning relationship between the two brotherly countries, covering all aspects of cooperation and seeking broader prospects for fraternal ties.

The Ambassador underlined that what brings the two countries together goes beyond the boundaries of diplomatic and geographical concepts, noting that it is a deep connection rooted in the depth of history, where the bonds of kinship between the two peoples have endured through times of joy and hardship.