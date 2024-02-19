SACT Competition Recognises Qatar's Youth Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second annual Student Awareness Community Talks (SACT) English Public Speaking Competition, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and US Embassy Doha, concluded with an award ceremony on February 15.

US Ambassador H E Timmy Davis and Ministry of Education and Higher Education Assistant Under Secretary Maha Al Rawaili participated in the ceremony, where trophies and certificates were awarded to the three best speakers from the preparatory and secondary level schools.

The winning students were selected from 64 schools across Qatar. Judges praised all participants for their sportsmanship and support for their peers throughout the intense competition. The multi-day event showcased the remarkable talent of young Qatari leaders, whose speeches explored different aspects of the National Vision 2030.

The SACT program began as a collaboration between US Embassy Doha and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education with just 23 schools in 2023 to boost English language proficiency among Qatari youth and to empower them by providing a platform for dialogue, critical thinking, and civic engagement. An American English Language Specialist, provided by US Embassy Doha, trained teachers on innovative coaching techniques for effective public speaking.

The teachers then passed along their knowledge and skills to their colleagues and students. Following the success of the two SACT competitions the Ministry and the Embassy plan to make SACT an annual event.

“I want to thank the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for working closely with US Embassy Doha to expand and continue this popular program. SACT uses the strong ties of our two nations to benefit the talented students of Qatar. The program empowers these emerging leaders to cultivate their character, skills, and innovative ideas during their participation,” said US Ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis.

Initiatives like the SACT Competition play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of leaders who will become the implementers of QNV 2030.