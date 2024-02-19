Sandeshkhali Violence: Kapil Sibal Takes Before SC Bengal Govt's Plea Against Parliament Ethics Committee Notices

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The West Bengal government on Monday lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the notices issued by the Parliament Ethics Committee regarding the Sandeshkhali violence incident in the state Ethics Committee has issued notices to West Bengal senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on a complaint to an ANI report, the matter will likely be mentioned in the apex court for urgent listing today (Februray 19).
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has mentioned the West Bengal government's plea before the Supreme Court, appearing for the petitioner, said \"Political activities can't be part of privilege\".The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others on the West Bengal government's plea against the Parliament Ethics Committee summons to West Bengal senior officials in the matter relating to Sandeshkhali violence incident. It has also stayed the further proceedings in the matter, a delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) led by its chairperson Rekha Sharma is scheduled to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali today. Last week two members of NCW had visited the area and submitted a report revealing a \"troubling pattern of negligence and complicity\" by the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.\"We want to talk to the victims. We will then meet the West Bengal Governor and then President in New Delhi tomorrow. Even if one incident takes place then it is shameful,\" Sharma said. She alleged that the TMC government is \"not allowing the state administration to cooperate\" with central agencies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that it is an\"incident was made to happen\" and blamed it on the BJP for having it scripted along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, also said that not a single woman in Sandeshkhali has lodged any FIR and it was she who had directed the police to initiate a suo motu case in this connection police have so far arrested 18 people including local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. They have also added sections of 'gangrape' and 'attempted murder' against three of the prime accused, one of whom is still absconding. The sections were added after a victim woman recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).A large number of women in Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of \"land-grab and sexually assaulting\" them under coercion has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.(With agency inputs)
MENAFN19022024007365015876ID1107869408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.