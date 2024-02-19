PM Modi In UP Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Launch 14,000 Projects Worth Over ₹10 Lakh Cr

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "PM Modi in Kalki Dham Live Updates: Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch 14,000 projects valued at over ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh via a Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) on Monday Pradesh, with its significant 80 Lok Sabha seats, is hosting a Global Investors Summit from February 19 to 21 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 with the participation of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday in the day, PM Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, inaugurated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Shri Kalki Dham temple the event, Modi also unveiled a model of the temple. PM Modi said,“Today, with the devotion of saints and the spirit of the public, the foundation stone of another holy place is being laid. I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of Acharyas and Saints. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith.\"Check all the PM Modi in UP today Live Updates here on LiveMint.
