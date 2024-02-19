Cash-For-Query Case: TMC Leader Mohua Moitra Misses ED Summons In Foreign Exchange Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday skipped the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)'s summons issued against her last week in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case ED had issued summons to Moitra on February 15, asking her to appear before it on February 19 in the case. She was asked to appear before the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments read: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha after ethics panel recommendation in cash-for-query rowThe agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. ED investigators want to record her statement linked to the case 49-year-old politician is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal read: Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra vacates Delhi bungalow | Watch videoIt is learned that the ED case is based on the reference to the CBI case has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains read: Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra asked to appear before ED on February 19Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) on December 8 following the Ethics Panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group read: Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha: CJI likely to take a call today\"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt,\" Moitra had said on X in November read: Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: What legal options does TMC leader have now?Moitra had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations.



