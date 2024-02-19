BAFTA Red Carpet Looks: Taylor Russell To Deepika Padukone, Who Wore What The Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place at the London Royal Festival Hall.

The Award show was a star-stunned event with celebrities putting their best fashion game forward and walked the red carpet in style.



For the BAFTA carpet, Phoebe Dynevor looked elegant in white satin that came with a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone made her BAFTA debut as a presenter and looked gorgeous in a shimmer saree crafted by Sabyasachi.

Dua Lipa wore a stunning red halterneck gown by Valentino that came with a cape that perfectly matched her burgundy hair.



The Prince of Wales,

Prince William attended the 2024 British Academy Film Awards and he wore patent leather Oxford shoes, a blue velvet jacket with suit pants and a bow tie.

Taylor Russell looked sexy in a white gown that came with cutouts exposing her waist and back. It was designed by British designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe and had feather decorations.

Bradley Cooper looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton flared jacket and long-line double-breasted coat with a nod to the 1970s.

For the BAFTA 2024 red carpet look, Margot Robbie opted for a pink body fit gown that came with black shimmer borders and sleeves.



Florence Pugh chose to wear a black and silver dress desgined by Harris Reed and jewels by Boucheron.

Former English footballer David Beckham attended the BAFTA Awards in a black suit and white shirt and had a bow tie.

