Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: List Of Guests Is Out

Besides Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, additional celebrities will attend Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.



Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married in Goa on February 21 after making their romance official on Instagram two and a half years ago.

The wedding will last two days, with their families, close friends, and peers in attendance.

Their big day will include rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who are all set to jet off to Goa to shower their love.

The Bhagnani family has extended an invite to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who recently wrapped up the shoot of their production venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Besides, Akshay and Tiger, Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will also be flying off to Goa to attend the wedding.



Rakul and Jackky's wedding festivities began on February 15 with a dhol night, and on Saturday, the couple headed down to Goa.

According to the wedding card that has gone viral, the wedding will be beach-themed.

They have recruited Yusuf Ibrahim, who has previously handled security for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, to handle the venue's security measures.