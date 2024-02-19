Investor sentiment shifts amid slower-than-expected US inflation data

(MENAFN) Investor sentiment underwent a notable shift as the Federal Reserve initiated interest rate cuts in May, prompted by recent data indicating a less-than-anticipated slowdown in inflation within the United States, with figures settling at 3.1 percent in January. Following the release of this data, futures markets reflected a reduction in the probability of an interest rate cut in May, dropping from 50 percent to 30 percent, while the likelihood of a cut in March was all but dismissed.



Market reactions were reflected in Treasury yields, which are closely tied to interest rate expectations. The two-year Treasury yield saw an increase of 0.14 percentage points to 4.6 percent, while the 10-year benchmark yield rose by 0.11 percentage points to 4.28 percent. As yields move inversely to prices, the uptick in yields signals a decrease in bond prices.



These developments coincide with the Federal Reserve's deliberations on potential interest rate adjustments from the current range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, following an extended campaign to mitigate persistent inflationary pressures. Dean Mackey, chief economist at Point 72 Asset Management, expressed concern over the data, suggesting it complicates any near-term plans for interest rate cuts. He remarked that the data likely removes the possibility of rate cuts in March from the negotiating table and makes a rate cut in May increasingly improbable.



Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had initially forecasted annual consumer price inflation to taper to 2.9 percent, a slight decline from December's 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, held steady at 3.9 percent year-on-year in January, mirroring the previous month's rate.



The evolving economic landscape underscores the intricate balance policymakers must navigate as they seek to manage inflationary pressures while sustaining economic growth. The latest data highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions and their potential implications for financial markets and broader economic stability.

