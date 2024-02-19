AUS Vs NZ: David Warner Braces For Hostile Welcome In T20 Series Against New Zealand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia's David Warner is bracing for a challenging reception from New Zealand fans as the world champions gear up for a T20 series starting in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a two-Test series. Eight years ago, Warner accused New Zealand fans of hurling "derogatory and vulgar" abuse during Australia's last Test tour in 2016. Despite the anticipation of more taunting from Black Caps supporters, the 37-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in January, emphasized the neighbourly rivalry between the two nations, acknowledging that both sides enjoy trying to outdo each other in sports.

"In all honesty, being neighbours, we expect the crowd to come at us with everything they've got," Warner remarked.

Having encountered personal attacks from the New Zealand crowd in the past, Warner, who plans to retire from white-ball cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, emphasized that Australia would remain focused on their game and ignore the external noise.

"If they choose to get personal, that's their prerogative. I just focus on my game," Warner stated. "Everyone has their own character. If you've paid to attend and choose to engage in verbal abuse, you have to live with that choice."

The veteran batsman, with 3,067 runs in T20 cricket since his 2009 debut, expressed his enjoyment of playing in New Zealand despite past encounters with vocal fans. Warner hopes that a T20 series victory for Australia can set a positive tone heading into the first Test in Wellington on February 29, aiming for success not only in the short format but also in the longer format of the game.

"It would be a fantastic achievement, not just for T20 cricket but also for the team to secure a Test series win here," Warner added. The concluding Test will take place in Christchurch from March 8-12.

