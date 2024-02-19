Matthew Perry Fans Express Disappointment Over Exclusion From Memoriam Segment; BAFTA Responds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, the 77th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place at the London Royal Festival Hall and it was a star-stunned event. As the celebrities put their best outfits on, the Awards are facing some backlash. Fans of Matthew Perry took to social media to voice their displeasure after the late actor was left out of the In Memoriam section of the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

Matthew Perry not included in the BAFTA Memoriam segment

Following Matthew Perry's death in October of last year at the age of 54, his exclusion from the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards tribute, which was scheduled to include Hannah Waddingham performing Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time from Ted Lasso, provoked backlash on social media, PEOPLE reported.



Netizens criticized BAFTA over the exclusion on websites like X, calling it "bad form" and posting a GIF of Tyler Perry's character Chandler Bing from 'Friends'. They wrote, "You can't make this stuff up." "Matthew Perry," inquired a different user. Startling omission! In FILMS, Matthew Perry starred. additionally worked in production and created screenplays.

BAFTA's response

A reaction to the social media backlash has been released by BAFTA where a representative told PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards. This year's TV Awards ceremony will remember Matthew Perry."

Matthew Perry's death

After an inquiry, US medical examiners determined that sitcom star Matthew Perry of 'Friends' accidentally overdosed on ketamine, which caused his death. In October, Perry, 54, was discovered unconscious in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home.