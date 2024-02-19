PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Hindu Shrine 'Kalki Dham' In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 19) marked a momentous occasion with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine, Kalki Dham, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The event, graced by key figures including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, symbolized a significant step in cultural and spiritual development.

PM Modi, alongside Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, spearheaded the foundation stone ceremony for Kalki Dham. Their collective presence underscored the importance of the project in fostering cultural and spiritual growth in the region.

In addition to the Kalki Dham ceremony, PM Modi is set to inaugurate an extensive array of 14,000 projects valued at over Rs 10 lakh crore. This momentous occasion aligns with the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, scheduled for Monday.

The diverse projects span sectors such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education.

Lucknow, the chosen venue for this significant event, is adorned with vibrant lights in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit. The city's illuminated landscape serves as a visual testament to its preparedness and eagerness to host the ground-breaking ceremony, emphasizing the magnitude of the occasion.

Scheduled for later in the day at approximately 1:45 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the multitude of projects received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. The diverse sectors targeted in these projects reflect a comprehensive approach toward fostering economic growth and development across Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony is expected to draw the participation of around 5000 individuals, including prominent industrialists, representatives from leading global and Indian companies, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners.